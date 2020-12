Coronavirus pandemic: Romania receives 40 ventilators from Germany

Coronavirus pandemic: Romania receives 40 ventilators from Germany. Germany has donated 40 ventilators to Romania, which will be used in the treatment of patients with moderate or severe forms of COVID-19. The medical equipment was brought to Bucharest on Thursday, December 17, with a military aircraft. Romanian soldiers who were wounded in Afghanistan in (...)