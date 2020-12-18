COVID-19: Romania removes Italy from the “yellow list” but adds the Netherlands, Turkey
Dec 18, 2020
COVID-19: Romania removes Italy from the “yellow list” but adds the Netherlands, Turkey.
Italy is no longer on Romania’s list of countries with high epidemiological risk - the so-called “yellow list.” This means that travelers who arrive in Romania from this country are no longer required to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (...)
