COVID-19: Romania removes Italy from the “yellow list” but adds the Netherlands, Turkey

COVID-19: Romania removes Italy from the “yellow list” but adds the Netherlands, Turkey. Italy is no longer on Romania’s list of countries with high epidemiological risk - the so-called “yellow list.” This means that travelers who arrive in Romania from this country are no longer required to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]