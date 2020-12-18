Romanian prince becomes wanted person to serve jail sentence in corruption case

Romanian prince becomes wanted person to serve jail sentence in corruption case. Paul-Phillipe al Romaniei, also known as Prince Paul of Romania, the grandson of King Carol II of Romania, has become a wanted person as the Police are trying to get him to jail, where he has to serve a 40-month sentence in a corruption case. Romania’s High Court (ICCJ) on December 17 announced (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]