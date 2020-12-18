The emotional impact of COVID-19: Romanians are sadder and angrier, study shows

The emotional impact of COVID-19: Romanians are sadder and angrier, study shows. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a strong impact on people’s physical and mental health. And a recent study revealed that Romanians are sadder, angrier, much more anxious, and have an increased sense of loneliness. Specifically, 42% of respondents reported a worsening of stress, and about a third (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]