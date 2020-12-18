Press Release: DAAS has achieved over 90% of the target set for 2020 at the end of November



Press Release: DAAS has achieved over 90% of the target set for 2020 at the end of November.

DAAS International Group announces that at the end of November it reached 90% of the financial target for 2020. DAAS Romania has been part of the Epta group for about 2 years, and the annual results are above expectations, especially in the current context. The financial results achieved were (...)