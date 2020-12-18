Iohannis: All restrictions remain in force over Christmas and New Year's Eve

Iohannis: All restrictions remain in force over Christmas and New Year's Eve. The restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus remain in force over Christmas and New Year's Eve, said, on Friday, President Klaus Iohannis. He visited the Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Research Development in Bucharest, the national center to receive and store the anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses. "All restrictions now in force will remain in force over Christmas, and New Year's Eve," said the head of state. Moreover, he emphasized that these restrictions are not optional, but mandatory. He advised Romanians to stay at home for the holidays.