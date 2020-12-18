188 people people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hours, death toll reaches 14.157

A number of 188 people infected by the novel coronavirus - 121 male and 67 female - have died within the last 24 hours, total mortality rate reaching 14.157 people, informed, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). One death was recorded in the category of 30-39 year old, 5 deaths for the 40-49 category, 16 for the 50-59 category, 36 for the 60-69 category, 76 for the 70-79 category and 54 at the over 80 year category. According to the GCS, 176 of deaths occurred in patients who presented comorbidities, 6 of them did not present comorbidities, and for 6 people there were no reports regarding comorbidities up until now. A number of 11.710 people with COVID-19 are currently admitted in health institutions, of which 1.270 in intensive care, GCS said on Friday.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, Eusebi Manolache editor: Claudia Stanescu, Florin Marin EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]