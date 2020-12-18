Gheorghita: First symbolic tranche of about 10,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine to be delivered on December 26



Gheorghita: First symbolic tranche of about 10,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine to be delivered on December 26.

Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, coordinator of the national anti-COVID vaccination campaign, announced on Friday that on December 26 the first symbolic tranche of about 10,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine will be delivered, which will later be distributed to 10 frontline hospitals in Romania. After a (...)