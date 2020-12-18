GCS: 5.340 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Romania in past 24 hours; tests conducted – 27.482

GCS: 5.340 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Romania in past 24 hours; tests conducted – 27.482. A number of 5,340 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, following the administering of 27,482 tests at the national level, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that had no prior positive test, the GCS mentions. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]