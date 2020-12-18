KPMG Property Lending Barometer: Industrial/logistics most attractive asset class post-COVID

KPMG Property Lending Barometer: Industrial/logistics most attractive asset class post-COVID. The industrial/logistics asset class is presently the most attractive for a majority of banks in Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) following the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to results from the latest edition of KPMG’s Property Lending Barometer (PLB), an annual study by the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]