KPMG Property Lending Barometer: Industrial/logistics most attractive asset class post-COVID
Dec 18, 2020
KPMG Property Lending Barometer: Industrial/logistics most attractive asset class post-COVID.
The industrial/logistics asset class is presently the most attractive for a majority of banks in Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) following the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to results from the latest edition of KPMG’s Property Lending Barometer (PLB), an annual study by the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]