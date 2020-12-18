Romanian president: If we get vaccinated, we will probably be able to beat the pandemic by summer
Romanian president: If we get vaccinated, we will probably be able to beat the pandemic by summer.
President Klaus Iohannis reiterated that the vaccination is voluntary in Romania and recommended the citizens to get vaccinated because "this is the only way to stop the pandemic." "If we mobilize and get vaccinated, we will probably be able to beat the pandemic by summer," Iohannis also said (...)
