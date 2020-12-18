First symbolic tranche of about 10,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine to be delivered on December 26



Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, coordinator of the national anti-COVID vaccination campaign, announced on Friday that on December 26 the first symbolic tranche of about 10,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine will be delivered, which will later be distributed to 10 frontline hospitals in Romania. After a visit on Friday to the National Centre for the storage of anti-COVID vaccines, located at the "Cantacuzino" Institute in Bucharest, Gheorghita pointed out that the healthcare system workers will be immunised first, in the second stage - the population at risk, the essential staff, and, in the last stage, the general population. "There is a facility ready to receive vaccines after the European Medicines Agency issues the conditional marketing authorisation. From what we know at the moment, the first symbolic tranche of about 10,000 doses will be delivered on December 26," said Gheorghita. According to him, these doses that will subsequently be distributed to the frontline hospitals, and as the delivery schedule comes into operation, they will be delivered to the other immunisation units as well. The vaccination activity will be carried out on the basis of a scheduling system. "Workers in the medical system will be scheduled by the employing units, those with chronic diseases and people over 65 will be scheduled by the family doctor and through the social assistance directorates within the local councils. The essential staff will be scheduled by the employing institutions, and the general population will have three different ways of scheduling an appointment - through the single platform, by telephone, individually through the online system or through the family doctor," Valeriu Gheorghita explained. He pointed out that the first doses of vaccine will be sufficient for all the medical staff in the frontline hospitals. "At the moment, there are an estimated 4,500 people in the ten health units. (...) We have actually ensured the initial dose and the booster dose," said Gheorghita. The coordinator of the national anti-COVID vaccination campaign said that the rate of immunisation acceptance is "very high" among the staff of the ten hospitals. "Nothing is one hundred percent, we are talking about all the people in that medical unit, both medical staff and non-medical staff. Of course there are percentages, which I have said on another occasion, the acceptance rate is over 80 percent. We must also take into account that some of the medical staff have recently underwent a SARS-CoV-2 infection and, even if they are not vaccinated immediately, because they are in the first month after this infection, they will certainly be vaccinated in the coming period. As such, for certain categories, for purely medical reasons, they will not be vaccinated because they have recently had this infection. But the acceptance rate is very high in those medical units that are intended to care for patients with COVID," Valeriu Gheorghita showed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)