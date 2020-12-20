|
|
|
Orban: Structuring Parliament Chambers is the priority now
Dec 20, 2020
National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Sunday, before a new round of negotiations with the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) that at the moment structuring the Chambers of Parliament was a main priority, so the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace could begin for making up a new government.
"Structuring the Chambers is the priority now, so the consultations at Cotroceni initiated by Romania's President can begin," Orban said.
Asked if it would be possible for the new government to be voted on and sworn in next week, he said: "I think that if there is good will, the regulations allow it, but let's see how Parliament will sit. As far as we are concerned, we will do our homework, we will work until we have prepared the governance programme, the Government list and all the others, the coalition protocol and the other elements of negotiation. (...) We will establish the lists of ministers after the completion of the negotiations." AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
|
|
|
|
|