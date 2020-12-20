|
Ana Barbosu wins four gold medals at 2020 European Championships in WAG Juniors apparatus events
Dec 20, 2020
Ana Barbosu wins four gold medals at 2020 European Championships in WAG Juniors apparatus events.
Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu won the gold medals in all four final events on apparatuses - vault, uneven bars, beam and floor, at the 2020 European Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, Juniors' competition, in Mersin, Turkey.
Ana Barbosu concludes the 2020 European Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, Juniors' competition, with six gold medals, the other two having been conquered in the team and all-around events.
Romania won another silver medal on Sunday, through Maria Ceplinschi, in the floor event, and a bronze one, through Andreea Preda, in the beam event.
In the vault event, Ana Barbosu won with an average of 13.975, after scores of 14.250 and 13.700, respectively. Valentina Gheorghieva (Bulgaria) was ranked second with 13.800, and Daria Liska (Ukraine) came in third with 13.350. Maria Ceplinschi ranked fifth, with 13.175 (13.450 in the first vault, 12.900 in the second).
In the uneven bars final, Ana Barbosu won with 13.450, followed by Croatian Sara Sulekic, 12.400, and Turkish Derin Tanriyasukur, 12.050, while Romanian Iulia Trestianu was ranked 7th, with 10.550.
Ana Barbosu obtained the gold in the beam event with 13.100, the same score as the second ranked, Hungarian Greta Mayer (the execution score was higher for the Romanian), and Andreea Preda finished on the third place, with 12.700.
In the floor final, Ana Barbosu came in first, with 13.250, followed by Maria Ceplinschi, 12.900, and Greta Mayer, 12.750.
Romania finishes the European Championships in WAG Juniors with a formidable tally - gold medals in all events (team, all-around, apparatus), namely six gold medals, two silver medals, both obtained by Maria Ceplinschi, in all-around and floor, and one bronze, won by Andreea Preda, in the beam event. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
Photo source: Federația Română de Gimnastică / Facebook.com
[Read the article in Agerpres]
