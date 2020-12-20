|
Burn patient flown to Munich aboard C-27J Spartan aircraft
Dec 20, 2020
Burn patient flown to Munich aboard C-27J Spartan aircraft.
A C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force configured for medical missions is conducting a humanitarian mission on Sunday on the route Otopeni - Iasi - Munich, to carry a burn patient in an emergency regime, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informed in a press release sent to AGERPRES.
According to the MApN, the medical team monitoring the patient during the flight is made of Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD) and Defence Ministry specialists.
The mission was approved by National Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, at the request of the Department for Emergency Situations.
The aircraft took off from the 90th Air Transport Base on Sunday morning at about 10 o'clock, the release points out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
|