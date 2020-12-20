GCS: 98 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in 24h

GCS: 98 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in 24h. A number of 98 people (58 men and 40 women) infected with the new coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, the total number of deaths reaching 14,394, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. One death was recorded in the age category 30-39 years, five in the age category 40-49 years, nine in the age category 50-59 years, 31 in the age category 60-69 years, 27 in the age category 70-79 years, and 25 in the category of over 80 years. According to the GCS, 97 deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for one deceased patient. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]