A number of 3,350 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 12,234 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. So far, 591,294 cases (...)