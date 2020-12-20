Artistic Gymnastics: Larisa Iordache, gold medal in floor event at 2020 European Championships in Mersin

Artistic Gymnastics: Larisa Iordache, gold medal in floor event at 2020 European Championships in Mersin. Romanian gymnast Larisa Iordache won the gold medal in the floor event, having scored 13.450, at the 2020 European Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, in Mersin, Turkey, on Sunday. Iordache, who had the highest score in the floor event in the qualifying competition, 13.433, was followed in the final by Turkish Goksu Uctas Sanli, 13.100, while Israeli Lihie Raz came in third, with 12.750. The other Romanian in the floor event final, Antonia Duta, ranked 5th, with 12.600. Larisa Iordache concludes the European Championships in Turkey with a four-medal tally, two gold in beam and floor, two silver, in the team and vault events. Overall, Romania conquered five Seniors' medals, silver in the team competition, gold through Larisa Iordache in the beam and floor events, silver through Larisa Iordache in vault, and a new silver medal in the beam event through Silviana Sfiringu. Larisa Iordache (24 years of age) also has in her track record a bronze medal in the Olympic Games, two silver and two bronze medals in the World Championships, as well as five gold, six silver and two bronze medals in the European Championships. Adding to the Seniors' tally are the medals won by the Juniors in Mersin, gold in all events (team, all-around, apparatus), namely six gold medals, two silver medals, both obtained by Maria Ceplinschi, in all-around and floor, and one bronze, won by Andreea Preda, in the beam event.