Women's Artistic Gymnastics: Romania wins 8 gold medals at the European Championships in Turkey. Romania ended the European Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics with 14 medals, of which eight are gold. Larisa Iordache won four medals (including two gold), while Ana Barbosu won all junior apparatus finals. For Iordache, this was her first major competition in over three years.