Covid-19: Romania suspends flights to and from the U.K.

Covid-19: Romania suspends flights to and from the U.K.. Romania suspended the flights to and from the United Kingdom after the discovery of a fast-spreading strain of Covid-19 in the country. The measure applies for 14 days, on all airports in Romania, starting December 21 at 19:00, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) decision (...)