Interim PM Ciuca: We have everything we need to launch COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Dec 27



Interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday said that the authorities have made the necessary preparations to launch the anti-COVID vaccination campaign starting with December 27 and urged all citizens to trust this approach. "We have everything we need so that we can start the vaccination campaign on December 27. And I take this opportunity to urge all citizens of this country to trust this campaign, to trust the state institutions and all the steps that have been taken so that we can have a coherent and effective campaign," said the interim PM. He participated, together with the Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, in the inauguration of the mobile convalescent plasma collection point at the Emergency Hospital "Prof. Dr. Dimitrie Gerota," made in collaboration with the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Centre and the National Institute of Transfusion Hematology. Ciuca congratulated all those involved in this project, emphasizing that the initiative is beneficial in the overall picture of measures taken in fighting SARS-CoV-2 virus. On December 26, Romania will receive the first symbolic tranche of about 10,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine, which will be distributed to the 10 hospitals in the country in the frontline of the battle against SARS-CoV-2. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)