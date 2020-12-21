Homage paid to the victims of the December 1989 Revolution: President Iohannis lays wreath at the crucifix in University Square
Dec 21, 2020
President Klaus Iohannis on Monday morning laid a wreath at the crucifix in University Square to honour the memory of the victims of the December 1989 Revolution. On December 20/21, 1989, the Municipal Committee of the Romanian Communist Party decided to organize, in the Republic Square (Palace (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]