Homage paid to the victims of the December 1989 Revolution: President Iohannis lays wreath at the crucifix in University Square



Homage paid to the victims of the December 1989 Revolution: President Iohannis lays wreath at the crucifix in University Square.

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday morning laid a wreath at the crucifix in University Square to honour the memory of the victims of the December 1989 Revolution. On December 20/21, 1989, the Municipal Committee of the Romanian Communist Party decided to organize, in the Republic Square (Palace (...)