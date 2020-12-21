Interim PM Ciuca: We have everything we need so that we can start the vaccination campaign on December 27



Interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday said that the authorities have made the necessary preparations to launch the anti-COVID vaccination campaign starting with December 27 and urged all citizens to trust this approach. “We have everything we need so that we can start the vaccination (...)