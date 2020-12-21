|
CNSU: Flights to and from UK – suspended for 14 days
Dec 21, 2020
CNSU: Flights to and from UK – suspended for 14 days.
The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Sunday the suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, for a period of 14 days, as well as the introduction of the two countries on the list of states for which a quarantine... (...)
|