Conservation Carpathia adds 17 bison to Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains

Conservation Carpathia adds 17 bison to Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains. The European bison population in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains expanded by 17 members between November and December after nature NGO Fundația Conservation Carpathia (FCC) brought them to be introduced to two sites: Pecineagu Lake and the area of Lerești, in Argeș county. FCC started a bison (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]