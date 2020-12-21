Blue Air Suspends Flights To/From UK Starting December 21, 2020 Until January 2, 2021

Low-cost airline Blue Air suspends all flights to and from the United Kingdom starting with the 21st of December 2020 (7 p.m.) until January 2, 2021, following the Romanian Government's decision of December 20, 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]