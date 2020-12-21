ASF: Romania Insurance Market Posts 4.8% Higher Gross Underwritings, Of RON8.5B, In Jan-Sept 2020

ASF: Romania Insurance Market Posts 4.8% Higher Gross Underwritings, Of RON8.5B, In Jan-Sept 2020. Romania’s insurance market registered underwritten gross premiums of over RON8.5 billion in January-September 2020, approximately 4.8% higher than the level reported in the same period in 2019, data from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]