GCS: 2,489 new cases of COVID-19, after 7,116 tests in 24h. A number of 2,489 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours, following 7,116 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. So far, 593,783 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 501,896 people were declared cured. According to GCS, to date, 4,607,030 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 7,116 were performed in the last 24 hours, 5,310 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 1,806 upon request. Also, since the previous report, the results of 69 tests processed before the last 24 hours and transmitted until December 21 have been included in the report. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]