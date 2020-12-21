 
Romaniapress.com

December 21, 2020

Ciolos: We'll propose Anca Dragu to Senate and Vlad Voiculescu to Health Ministry leadership
Dec 21, 2020

Ciolos: We'll propose Anca Dragu to Senate and Vlad Voiculescu to Health Ministry leadership.

Save Romania Union (USR) - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) Alliance Co-Chairman Dacian Ciolos told Digi 24 private television broadcaster that Vlad Voiculescu would be proposed for the Health Minister office and Anca Dragu for the Senate President office. "Our proposal will be Vlad Voiculescu for Health, he has experience in the area, he was in charge of this portfolio before. (...) He promoted the healthcare area in our programme, therefore it is somehow a natural proposal. We have other people in USR PLUS capable to assume responsibility in such an area, but Vlad Voiculescu is the one in pole position," Ciolos said. He added that USR PLUS will propose Anca Dragu to head the Senate. "We'll have Anca Dragu at the Senate, who will work in partnership with Ludovic Orban at the Chamber of Deputies, therefore we are prepared to assume governing, to assume the executive political leadership of Romania and in Parliament, as we said in the campaign, and prove that USR PLUS is a serious party, with competent people. Important in the coming period will be dividing the human resources we have in the party," Dacian Ciolos pointed out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cornelia Dumitru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)  

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Florin Citu, Prime Minister candidate proposed by PNL, USR PLUS, UDMR: It's a long-term government Florin Citu, the proposal for Prime Minister candidate of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), said, on Monday evening, that the future governing (...)

Ciolos, at signing of governing agreement: A historical moment; we must assume state reform Dacian Ciolos, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), has stated on Monday that the signing of the governing agreement represents a historical moment, emphasizing the importance of measures such as state reform, depoliticization and the (...)

UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: Time has come to have a stable government, put aside any demagoguery The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), stated on Monday that the time has come for a stable government, with a stable majority, mentioning that in the new governing team there are serious, competent people with "a harmonized vision." "We are going (...)

Barna: Governing programme, result of responsible compromise for Romania's future Dan Barna, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Unity, Liberty and Solidarity (USR PLUS), stated on Monday that the governing programme will represent "the result of a responsible compromise for Romania's future," in which the formations of the coalition tried to find areas (...)

Orban: We are committed to give Romania a competent Government in shortest possible time PNL (National Liberal Party), USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) are committed to give Romania "a competent Government, a responsible Government, a Government committed to reform the great public (...)

Budget planning is the near-term test for Romania's new Government Romania's new Government will complete the budget planning for 2021, finance minister and most likely prime minister-designate Florin Citu said on Sunday, December 20, quoted by Agerpres. The new projects will be known, and "funds will be re-assigned [among ministries]" in the next year's (...)

Filip & Company presents: Legislative updates on technical unemployment, reduction of the working time (kurzarbeit) and telework aid By Ioan Dumitrascu (partner), Cristina Tudoran (senior associate), Alexandru Moraru (associate) Over the last few days, the Government and the Parliament have taken a step further in the process of supporting the business environment in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and have issued a (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |