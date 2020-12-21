First person in RO to receive the Covid-19 vaccine will be a healthcare professional



A healthcare professional from one of the ten first-line Covid-19 hospitals will be the first in the country to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign, told television station Digi24. “According to our strategy, (...)