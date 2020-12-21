Romania Raises RON979.4M Selling Jan 2028 Bonds at 2.88% Average Yield

Romania Raises RON979.4M Selling Jan 2028 Bonds at 2.88% Average Yield. Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 979.4 million lei (EUR201.2 million) selling treasury bonds maturing in January 2028 at an average yield of 2.88%, central bank data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]