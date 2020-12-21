 
Romaniapress.com

December 21, 2020

Protest at Palace of Justice following conviction of lawyer Robert Rosu in 'Ferma Baneasa" case
Dec 21, 2020

Protest at Palace of Justice following conviction of lawyer Robert Rosu in 'Ferma Baneasa" case.

Dozens of lawyers organized, on Monday, at the Palace of Justice in Bucharest, a protest regarding the 5-year conviction of their colleague Robert Rosu, in the "Ferma Baneasa" case. "Interdiction of identifying the lawyer with the client", "#alaturideRobert", "Aligning penal justice to rule of law" are messages from the banners carried by the protesting lawyers on the steps inside the Palace of Justice. The lawyers' gesture follows after the Bar Union of Romania (UNBR) harshly criticized the conviction of attorney Robert Rosu and announced that it supports the protest, including in not participating in the court sessions of the Supreme Court that condemned the attorney. Thus, through a press release on Friday, UNBR considers it a "radical discrepancy" between the decision of acquittal given in the case of attorney Robert Rosu from the Brasov Supreme Court and condemning him to a 5-year prison term applied by the Supreme Court that "shows the weaknesses of the system, with consequences upon the credibility of justice, to both lawyers, as well as the public". "Starting from the case of attorney Robert - Mihaita Rosu, condemned in the "Baneasa" case, on December 17, 2020, UNBR brings up yet again inside the professional body, of the authorities and the public, the issue regarding the accusation and conviction of attorneys for the steps they take in the representation and counseling of their client (...), given that one of the Courts noticed that the actions of the attorney are well within the normal exercise of their position (drafting contracts, notifications, memoirs) and that there is no evidence of deeds of receiving goods in exchange for the promise that they will intervene by competent public clerks to dispose the return of the goods reclaimed by one of the defendants which the attorney was representing, is unacceptable and surpasses the power of understanding as to how, in the same matter, the final decision is radically different", UNBR declares. On the other hand, the chairman of the Supreme Court, Corina Cretu, said in a press release on Saturday, that the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) admits and supports the fundamental right to free speech of any person or organization, including under the aspect of expressing critical appreciation regarding the judges' decision, but "the public speech regarding the public service of justice should be able to characterize, beyond the emotional context, through rigor, balance and a minimum equidistance on behalf of all people involved". Last Thursday, Robert Rosu, the attorney of Prince Paul of Romania, was irrevocably sentenced by the High Court of Cassation and Justice to 5 years in prison in the case of the illegal return of the Royal Farm of Baneasa. In the same case, Prince Paul of Romania received a 3 year and 4 months conviction, while businessman Remus Truica got 7 years, both punishments being in state prison. The damage in this case rises up to 145 million Euro.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Florin Citu, Prime Minister candidate proposed by PNL, USR PLUS, UDMR: It's a long-term government Florin Citu, the proposal for Prime Minister candidate of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), said, on Monday evening, that the future governing (...)

Ciolos, at signing of governing agreement: A historical moment; we must assume state reform Dacian Ciolos, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), has stated on Monday that the signing of the governing agreement represents a historical moment, emphasizing the importance of measures such as state reform, depoliticization and the (...)

UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: Time has come to have a stable government, put aside any demagoguery The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), stated on Monday that the time has come for a stable government, with a stable majority, mentioning that in the new governing team there are serious, competent people with "a harmonized vision." "We are going (...)

Barna: Governing programme, result of responsible compromise for Romania's future Dan Barna, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Unity, Liberty and Solidarity (USR PLUS), stated on Monday that the governing programme will represent "the result of a responsible compromise for Romania's future," in which the formations of the coalition tried to find areas (...)

Orban: We are committed to give Romania a competent Government in shortest possible time PNL (National Liberal Party), USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) are committed to give Romania "a competent Government, a responsible Government, a Government committed to reform the great public (...)

Budget planning is the near-term test for Romania's new Government Romania's new Government will complete the budget planning for 2021, finance minister and most likely prime minister-designate Florin Citu said on Sunday, December 20, quoted by Agerpres. The new projects will be known, and "funds will be re-assigned [among ministries]" in the next year's (...)

Filip & Company presents: Legislative updates on technical unemployment, reduction of the working time (kurzarbeit) and telework aid By Ioan Dumitrascu (partner), Cristina Tudoran (senior associate), Alexandru Moraru (associate) Over the last few days, the Government and the Parliament have taken a step further in the process of supporting the business environment in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and have issued a (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |