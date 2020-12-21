Moneycorp Barometer 2020: Economic Recovery Will Be Asymmetrical

Moneycorp Barometer 2020: Economic Recovery Will Be Asymmetrical. Romania's economic recovery will be asymmetrical, as some sectors will grow and others will continue to struggle and over 60% of companies estimate will match their 2019 turnover in 2022, the 2020 Moneycorp Barometer showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]