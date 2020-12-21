Chamber of Deputies plenary session resumes, with mandates of 329 deputies validated

Chamber of Deputies plenary session resumes, with mandates of 329 deputies validated. The plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies was resumed, on Monday evening, the report of the Committee to validate deputy mandates being presented. The validation committee proposed to the Chamber of Deputies the validation of mandates of 329 deputies and the postponement of validation for one mandate. The report of the Validation Committee was approved unanimously and, as a consequence, 329 mandates of deputies were validated. The deputies are to take the oath of investiture.