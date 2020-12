Dent Estet Acquires Majority Stake in KronDent Brasov

Dental clinic chain Dent Estet, the largest player on the local dental services market, part of MedLife Group, has acquired the majority stake in KronDent clinic in Brasov. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]