December 21, 2020

Florin Citu, Prime Minister candidate proposed by PNL, USR PLUS, UDMR: It's a long-term government
Florin Citu, Prime Minister candidate proposed by PNL, USR PLUS, UDMR: It's a long-term government.

Florin Citu, the proposal for Prime Minister candidate of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), said, on Monday evening, that the future governing programme is long-term and expressed hope that the new Executive will be invested until Christmas. The leaders of the PNL, USR PLUS, and UDMR - Ludovic Orban, Dan Barna, Dacian Ciolos and Kelemen Hunor - signed, on Monday, at the Palace of the Parliament, the 2020-2024 governing agreement. "I thank the center-right coalition for the trust it placed in me. I participated in these discussions, in the past days, when the governing programme, the political alliance were negotiated and, after these days, I have the certainty it will be a stable government. It's a long-term government, a government that has at its center the interest of citizens. The governing programme is nearly done, in the governing programme there are projects that have started this year and will continue, projects that have results, but which have been completed with other projects, coming from coalition partners, all having the same purpose - developing Romania," Florin Citu said. He stated that, starting with 2021, for the projects that span several years financing will have to be justified for the entire period. "I don't want there to be in the coming period projects started then left unfinished, because financing couldn't be found any more," he showed. Florin Citu also spoke of the need for a new Executive to be invested by the end of this week. "I hope that we have a government invested as fast as possible. There is need to have a government as fast as possible, because our budget for next year must be done, and the projects that are in the governing programme must have financing. That's why I'm counting on this partnership, on this coalition, (...) to have a government, maybe, until Christmas," he said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
