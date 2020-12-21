 
Ciolos, at signing of governing agreement: A historical moment; we must assume state reform
Ciolos, at signing of governing agreement: A historical moment; we must assume state reform.

Dacian Ciolos, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), has stated on Monday that the signing of the governing agreement represents a historical moment, emphasizing the importance of measures such as state reform, depoliticization and the professionalization of public administration. "Clearly, from us people do not expect solely to manage, to administer Romania in a period of crisis, but expect firstly to see a perspective and opportunities after this crisis, that is why we will have to assume a reform of the state, of the public administration, depoliticization and professionalization of the public administration, so that then we may invest in healthcare, in education and, even if the budget that we will have in the coming years will be one powerfully affected by the deficit provoked by the PSD [Social Democrat Party] governments and by this crisis, we have the opportunity of European funds, as Romania hasn't had in the past 31 yeras, and that involves competent, mature people with vision, which we believe you'll find in the government team, which will be led by Florin Citu, that we fully trust," said Ciolos on the occasion of the signing of the 2020-2024 governing agreement at the Palace of the Parliament. He expressed hope that the governing programme, "beyond the reforms that Romania needs", will also represent a signal for partnership for the business milieu and the economic environment, which may contribute to Romania's exit from the crisis. "It's a historical moment and we want to govern for four years, so that after these four years we can place in front of Romanians sufficient arguments to come out to vote. Unfortunately, many of them did not come - it was a signal and a message we received, but we wish to give them this confidence that in Romania there can be honest, professional governing," he said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

