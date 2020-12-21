 
Romaniapress.com

December 21, 2020

Barna: Governing programme, result of responsible compromise for Romania's future
Dec 21, 2020

Barna: Governing programme, result of responsible compromise for Romania's future.

Dan Barna, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Unity, Liberty and Solidarity (USR PLUS), stated on Monday that the governing programme will represent "the result of a responsible compromise for Romania's future," in which the formations of the coalition tried to find areas of consensus. "It's a document of over 300 pages, that was worked on with much rigorousness and seriousness by the representatives of all three parties in this coalition and which gives us the trust that we will be able to have a government which would make some important changes in Romania. We tried to find those areas of consensus, those areas in which the objectives and commitments of each of the three parties find a formula, so that the programme be an assumed one, one in which we all are confident. There are still some objectives of USR PLUS, very important, that did not find, let's say, materialization in the governing program, but for which we will find parliamentary ways to achieve - everything that's important to us and, I'm convinced, for our partners. Each has bits that did not end up in the governing programme. But this programme is the result of - dare I say - a responsible compromise for the future of Romania in the weeks, months and years to come," said Barna on the occasion of the signing of the governing agreement 2020-2024, at the Palace of the Parliament. He expressed his trust that there are chances for the Government to be invested until Christmas.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis appoints Florin Citu as Prime Minister designate President Klaus Iohannis designated, on Tuesday, Florin Citu as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. Florin Citu is the proposal for Prime Minister of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), (...)

PM designate Citu: I'll do my best to have a stable, long-lasting governing The Prime Minister-designate, Florin Citu, on Tuesday said that he would do everything possible to have "a stable and long-lasting governing". "I want to assure the Romanians that I realize and know the difficult period Romania is going through and I want to assure them that I (...)

Florin Citu - PM-designate President Klaus Iohannis designated, on Tuesday, Florin Citu as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. Florin Citu is the proposal for Prime Minister of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), (...)

New consultations at the Cotroceni Palace for designating the candidate for PM. Iohannis congratulates PNL-USR PLUS-UDMR for forming a coalition President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a new round of consultations with the leaders of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), in view of (...)

Consultations at Cotroceni / AUR's Simion: We will definitely not be voting the Citu Government The co-chairman of the Alliance for Romanians Union (AUR), George Simion, said on Tuesday that he is participating in the consultations at Cotroceni Palace "from institutional condescension", adding that his formation will not be voting for the Florin Citu Government. "We are now (...)

Wipro Takes Over METRO's IT Divisions in $700M Deal Software services company Wipro Limited will take over the IT divisions of METRO group in Germany and METRO Systems Romania.

Liberty Galati Completes EUR13.5M Investment Liberty Galati announced Tuesday it completed an investment of EUR13.5 million in the modernization of a hot stove for one of the steelworks’ blast furnaces.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |