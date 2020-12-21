 
Romaniapress.com

December 21, 2020

Orban: We are committed to give Romania a competent Government in shortest possible time
Dec 21, 2020

Orban: We are committed to give Romania a competent Government in shortest possible time.

PNL (National Liberal Party), USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) are committed to give Romania "a competent Government, a responsible Government, a Government committed to reform the great public system", said on Monday, the liberal chairman Ludovic Orban. "We are committed that in the shortest possible time to give Romania a competent Government, a responsible Government, a Government committed to reforming the great public systems, a Government that will put into practice a governing program which will ensure the growth of quality of life for each Romanian, the growth of public services, the infrastructure's development, the modernization of Romania", said Orban, after signing the 2020-2024 governing accord. Leaders of PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR - Ludovic Orban, Dan Barna, Dacian Ciolos and Kelemen Hunor - have signed, Monday evening, the 2020-2024 governing agreement. At the ceremony, which took place at the Palace of Parliament, the coalition's nominated prime minister Florin Citu attended as well.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita editor: Karina Olteanu EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis appoints Florin Citu as Prime Minister designate President Klaus Iohannis designated, on Tuesday, Florin Citu as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. Florin Citu is the proposal for Prime Minister of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), (...)

PM designate Citu: I'll do my best to have a stable, long-lasting governing The Prime Minister-designate, Florin Citu, on Tuesday said that he would do everything possible to have "a stable and long-lasting governing". "I want to assure the Romanians that I realize and know the difficult period Romania is going through and I want to assure them that I (...)

Florin Citu - PM-designate President Klaus Iohannis designated, on Tuesday, Florin Citu as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. Florin Citu is the proposal for Prime Minister of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), (...)

New consultations at the Cotroceni Palace for designating the candidate for PM. Iohannis congratulates PNL-USR PLUS-UDMR for forming a coalition President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a new round of consultations with the leaders of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), in view of (...)

Consultations at Cotroceni / AUR's Simion: We will definitely not be voting the Citu Government The co-chairman of the Alliance for Romanians Union (AUR), George Simion, said on Tuesday that he is participating in the consultations at Cotroceni Palace "from institutional condescension", adding that his formation will not be voting for the Florin Citu Government. "We are now (...)

Wipro Takes Over METRO's IT Divisions in $700M Deal Software services company Wipro Limited will take over the IT divisions of METRO group in Germany and METRO Systems Romania.

Liberty Galati Completes EUR13.5M Investment Liberty Galati announced Tuesday it completed an investment of EUR13.5 million in the modernization of a hot stove for one of the steelworks’ blast furnaces.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |