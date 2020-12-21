PNL, USR PLUS, UDMR leaders sign governing agreement

PNL, USR PLUS, UDMR leaders sign governing agreement. The leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) - Ludovic Orban, Dan Barna, Dacian Ciolos and Hunor Kelemen - signed, on Monday evening, the 2020-2024 governing agreement. The ceremony which took place at the Palace of the Parliament was attended also by the Prime Minister proposed by the coalition, Florin Citu. AGERPRES (EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]