Budget planning is the near-term test for Romania's new Government . Romania's new Government will complete the budget planning for 2021, finance minister and most likely prime minister-designate Florin Citu said on Sunday, December 20, quoted by Agerpres. The new projects will be known, and "funds will be re-assigned [among ministries]" in the next year's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]