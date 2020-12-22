Anca Dragu (USR PLUS) - elected Senate President

Anca Dragu (USR PLUS) - elected Senate President. Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance's Senator Anca Dragu was elected, on Monday evening, President of the Upper House of Parliament. She got 75 votes "for" and 51 "against". Social Democrat Lucian Romascanu, who also ran for this office, received 51 votes in favor and 75 votes against. 133 of the 136 senators were present at the sitting and 7 null votes were registered. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]