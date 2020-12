PNL's Orban - elected Chamber of Deputies Speaker

PNL's Orban - elected Chamber of Deputies Speaker. National Liberal Party (PNL) head Ludovic Orban on Monday night was elected Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. He got 179 votes "in favour" and 110 "against." His counter-candidate, Social Democrat Alfred Simonis, got 110 votes "in favour" and 179 "against." AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Andreea Rotaru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]