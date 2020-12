Cluj-Napoca Technical University gets EUR 21 mln loan from EIB

Cluj-Napoca Technical University gets EUR 21 mln loan from EIB. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed to support transformational investment at the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (TUCN) through a new EUR 21 million, 25-year loan, the bank announced on December 18. The loan is the first granted under the EIB's EUR 100 million "Romania Higher (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]