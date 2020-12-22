 
Romania's residential electricity market fully liberalizes as of January
Romania's residential electricity market fully liberalizes as of January.

As of January 2021, all Romanian households will be supplied with electricity under a free market contract. Still, many of them are not aware yet and will most likely continue to be supplied under a so-called "universal service" contract under the universal access clause, which is in principle (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis appoints Florin Citu as Prime Minister designate President Klaus Iohannis designated, on Tuesday, Florin Citu as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. Florin Citu is the proposal for Prime Minister of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), (...)

PM designate Citu: I'll do my best to have a stable, long-lasting governing The Prime Minister-designate, Florin Citu, on Tuesday said that he would do everything possible to have "a stable and long-lasting governing". "I want to assure the Romanians that I realize and know the difficult period Romania is going through and I want to assure them that I (...)

Florin Citu - PM-designate President Klaus Iohannis designated, on Tuesday, Florin Citu as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. Florin Citu is the proposal for Prime Minister of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), (...)

New consultations at the Cotroceni Palace for designating the candidate for PM. Iohannis congratulates PNL-USR PLUS-UDMR for forming a coalition President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a new round of consultations with the leaders of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), in view of (...)

Consultations at Cotroceni / AUR's Simion: We will definitely not be voting the Citu Government The co-chairman of the Alliance for Romanians Union (AUR), George Simion, said on Tuesday that he is participating in the consultations at Cotroceni Palace "from institutional condescension", adding that his formation will not be voting for the Florin Citu Government. "We are now (...)

Wipro Takes Over METRO's IT Divisions in $700M Deal Software services company Wipro Limited will take over the IT divisions of METRO group in Germany and METRO Systems Romania.

Liberty Galati Completes EUR13.5M Investment Liberty Galati announced Tuesday it completed an investment of EUR13.5 million in the modernization of a hot stove for one of the steelworks’ blast furnaces.

 


