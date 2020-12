Romanian Govt. meets half of the target set under IMM Invest scheme

Romanian Govt. meets half of the target set under IMM Invest scheme. Banks in Romania have extended about 23,000 loans totaling RON 10 billion (EUR 2 bln) to local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under the Government-backed scheme IMM Invest, announced Dumitru Nancu, the head of the body that handles the program (FNGCIMM), quoted by Ziarul Financiar (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]