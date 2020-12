Romania Unemployment Rate Inches Down To 5.2% Quarter-On-Quarter In Q3/2020

Romania Unemployment Rate Inches Down To 5.2% Quarter-On-Quarter In Q3/2020. Romania's unemployment rate reached 5.2% in the third quarter of 2020, lower by 0.2 percentage points than the level reported in the previous quarter, data from the country's statistics board showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]