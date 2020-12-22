GCS: 5,009 new cases of COVID-19; tests performed in 24 hours - 23,834

GCS: 5,009 new cases of COVID-19; tests performed in 24 hours - 23,834. A total of 5,009 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 23,834 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (CGS) reported on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. So far, 598,792 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 508,979 people have been declared cured. According to the GCS, to date, 4,630,874 tests have been processed at the national level. Of these, 23,834 were performed in the last 24 hours, 16,036 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,798 upon request. Also, since the preivous GCS report, the results of 10 tests processed before the last 24 hours and sent by December 22 have been reported. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]