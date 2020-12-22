 
Romaniapress.com

December 22, 2020

GCS: 5,009 new cases of COVID-19; tests performed in 24 hours - 23,834
Dec 22, 2020

GCS: 5,009 new cases of COVID-19; tests performed in 24 hours - 23,834.

A total of 5,009 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 23,834 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (CGS) reported on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. So far, 598,792 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 508,979 people have been declared cured. According to the GCS, to date, 4,630,874 tests have been processed at the national level. Of these, 23,834 were performed in the last 24 hours, 16,036 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,798 upon request. Also, since the preivous GCS report, the results of 10 tests processed before the last 24 hours and sent by December 22 have been reported. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis appoints Florin Citu as Prime Minister designate President Klaus Iohannis designated, on Tuesday, Florin Citu as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. Florin Citu is the proposal for Prime Minister of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), (...)

PM designate Citu: I'll do my best to have a stable, long-lasting governing The Prime Minister-designate, Florin Citu, on Tuesday said that he would do everything possible to have "a stable and long-lasting governing". "I want to assure the Romanians that I realize and know the difficult period Romania is going through and I want to assure them that I (...)

Florin Citu - PM-designate President Klaus Iohannis designated, on Tuesday, Florin Citu as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. Florin Citu is the proposal for Prime Minister of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), (...)

New consultations at the Cotroceni Palace for designating the candidate for PM. Iohannis congratulates PNL-USR PLUS-UDMR for forming a coalition President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a new round of consultations with the leaders of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), in view of (...)

Consultations at Cotroceni / AUR's Simion: We will definitely not be voting the Citu Government The co-chairman of the Alliance for Romanians Union (AUR), George Simion, said on Tuesday that he is participating in the consultations at Cotroceni Palace "from institutional condescension", adding that his formation will not be voting for the Florin Citu Government. "We are now (...)

Wipro Takes Over METRO's IT Divisions in $700M Deal Software services company Wipro Limited will take over the IT divisions of METRO group in Germany and METRO Systems Romania.

Liberty Galati Completes EUR13.5M Investment Liberty Galati announced Tuesday it completed an investment of EUR13.5 million in the modernization of a hot stove for one of the steelworks’ blast furnaces.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |