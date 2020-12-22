PSD's Ciolacu: PSD won't go to consultations with President Klaus Iohannis

PSD's Ciolacu: PSD won't go to consultations with President Klaus Iohannis. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) won't go to consultations with President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu has stated. "PSD will not attend the cheap circus led by President Iohannis. We have decided today that PSD won't go to the consultations at the Cotroceni Palace. That gang of losers only enjoys a circumstantial majority, this new CDR [Romanian Democratic Convention was an electoral alliance of several centre-right political parties in Romania, active from 1991 until 2000 - editor's note] has no legitimacy before Romanians, before their vote and their options for Prime Minister. As I have already said before, PSD will fully enter opposition. And we will make a tough opposition, for Romanians deserve to be represented by PSD, and we already see that the current CDR has no solution to the health crisis, or for the economic crisis. We will wait and see the governing programme of the new CDR and, not last, we will wait to see the state budget, which will for sure be one of austerity," Ciolacu said at the Parliament Palace. He added that President Iohannis "was the spokesperson and spearhead of the PNL during the electoral campaign." "More than that, he anticipated what coalition he wanted to lead Romania, the coalition of losers, and that he wanted a new Government of his own," said Ciolacu. He also said that "it's up to the current majority to impose a calendar for the investment of the new Government in Parliament." AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]