President Iohannis sends message on Revolution Day: Justice must act in bloody repression case

President Iohannis sends message on Revolution Day: Justice must act in bloody repression case. Bucharest, Dec 22 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday sent a message on the occasion of the Victory Day of the Romanian Revolution and Freedom, underscoring that Justice must do its duty in the case of those guilty of the bloody repression of December 1989, and also showing that the "immeasurable" pain of those who lost loved ones has been doubled in all these years by the "infamous" inability of the state to do justice. "31 years ago, the Romanians laid the foundation stone of today's democratic Romania. They transformed the revolt, the pain and the terror, accumulated in decades of tyranny, into the driving force of the anti-communist Revolution. Through their sacrifice of December 1989, they put an end to an illegitimate and criminal regime, and the courage and determination of our fellow men restored our freedom and dignity. And no one should ever forget that, for their ideals, the Romanians stood before the tanks. Which is why December 22 will forever remain the Victory Day of the Romanian Revolution, which all generations must keep alive in their memory and honour it properly. But for that, for freedom and democracy, during those hours of pain and revolt, they had to pay the highest price there is. The long 45 years of crime and cruelty against the Romanians, years that severed the natural connection with the family of European democracies, ended in another series of abuses. The bullets and barbarism of the authorities of the time ended lives and destroyed destinies," the head of state said. According to the head of state, respect and gratitude go not only to the heroes of those days but also to their descendants, who carry "deep wounds" in their souls. "Beyond our post-December failures, the Romanian Revolution will continue to inspire beliefs, to animate generations. The heroes of December 1989 aspired to a democratic Romania, fully attached to Euro-Atlantic values, in which every Romanian is listened to and protected. By protecting fundamental freedoms, pluralism, the right to choose, promoting meritocracy, strengthening the rule of law, protecting the rights of minorities, we honor, in fact, the memory of the victims of the Romanian Revolution and their sacrifice. let us keep alive the memory of the Romanian Revolution victims and protect the ideals won with the price of blood!," concluded the president. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis appoints Florin Citu as Prime Minister designate President Klaus Iohannis designated, on Tuesday, Florin Citu as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. Florin Citu is the proposal for Prime Minister of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), (...)



PM designate Citu: I'll do my best to have a stable, long-lasting governing The Prime Minister-designate, Florin Citu, on Tuesday said that he would do everything possible to have "a stable and long-lasting governing". "I want to assure the Romanians that I realize and know the difficult period Romania is going through and I want to assure them that I (...)



Florin Citu - PM-designate President Klaus Iohannis designated, on Tuesday, Florin Citu as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. Florin Citu is the proposal for Prime Minister of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), (...)



New consultations at the Cotroceni Palace for designating the candidate for PM. Iohannis congratulates PNL-USR PLUS-UDMR for forming a coalition President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a new round of consultations with the leaders of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), in view of (...)



Consultations at Cotroceni / AUR's Simion: We will definitely not be voting the Citu Government The co-chairman of the Alliance for Romanians Union (AUR), George Simion, said on Tuesday that he is participating in the consultations at Cotroceni Palace "from institutional condescension", adding that his formation will not be voting for the Florin Citu Government. "We are now (...)



Wipro Takes Over METRO's IT Divisions in $700M Deal Software services company Wipro Limited will take over the IT divisions of METRO group in Germany and METRO Systems Romania.



Liberty Galati Completes EUR13.5M Investment Liberty Galati announced Tuesday it completed an investment of EUR13.5 million in the modernization of a hot stove for one of the steelworks’ blast furnaces.

