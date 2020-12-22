President Iohannis sends message on Revolution Day: Justice must act in bloody repression case
Dec 22, 2020
President Iohannis sends message on Revolution Day: Justice must act in bloody repression case.
Bucharest, Dec 22 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday sent a message on the occasion of the Victory Day of the Romanian Revolution and Freedom, underscoring that Justice must do its duty in the case of those guilty of the bloody repression of December 1989, and also showing that the "immeasurable" pain of those who lost loved ones has been doubled in all these years by the "infamous" inability of the state to do justice.
"31 years ago, the Romanians laid the foundation stone of today's democratic Romania. They transformed the revolt, the pain and the terror, accumulated in decades of tyranny, into the driving force of the anti-communist Revolution. Through their sacrifice of December 1989, they put an end to an illegitimate and criminal regime, and the courage and determination of our fellow men restored our freedom and dignity. And no one should ever forget that, for their ideals, the Romanians stood before the tanks. Which is why December 22 will forever remain the Victory Day of the Romanian Revolution, which all generations must keep alive in their memory and honour it properly. But for that, for freedom and democracy, during those hours of pain and revolt, they had to pay the highest price there is. The long 45 years of crime and cruelty against the Romanians, years that severed the natural connection with the family of European democracies, ended in another series of abuses. The bullets and barbarism of the authorities of the time ended lives and destroyed destinies," the head of state said.
According to the head of state, respect and gratitude go not only to the heroes of those days but also to their descendants, who carry "deep wounds" in their souls.
"Beyond our post-December failures, the Romanian Revolution will continue to inspire beliefs, to animate generations. The heroes of December 1989 aspired to a democratic Romania, fully attached to Euro-Atlantic values, in which every Romanian is listened to and protected. By protecting fundamental freedoms, pluralism, the right to choose, promoting meritocracy, strengthening the rule of law, protecting the rights of minorities, we honor, in fact, the memory of the victims of the Romanian Revolution and their sacrifice. let us keep alive the memory of the Romanian Revolution victims and protect the ideals won with the price of blood!," concluded the president. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]